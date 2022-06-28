Home NEWS BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu loses as court rejects his bail application
BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu loses as court rejects his bail application

by News
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, lost the move to regain freedom.

Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court rejected Kanu’s application seeking to grant him bail.

The IPOB leader sought the court’s permission to discharge the earlier order revoking his bail.

Justice Binta Nyako in her ruling on Tuesday ruled that Kanu has not provided sufficient reasons to warrant the court to set aside its order.

She accordingly dismissed the application for being an abuse of court process.

