breaking:-nigeria’s-tobi-amusan-narrowly-misses-out-on-a-medal-after-finishing-4th-in-women’s-100m-hurdles-final

Tobi Amusan failed to win Nigeria’s first medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics games after finishing fourth in the women’s 100meters hurdle event.

Amusan, who ran slowest out of her block and had a slow start, could only pick up the pace 50m into the race as she clocked a time of 12.60s to place 4th.

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan puts her hands on her head after narrowly missing out on a medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

The favourite Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico blew away the rest to convincingly win Gold in women’s 100m hurdles clocking a time of 12.37s.

Kendra Harrison from the United States won the silver medal in 12.52s while Jamaica’s Megan Tapper beat Tobi Amusan to the bronze medal with a time of 12.55s.

However, Amusan can keep her head high as her 4th placed finish is a giant leap from the semifinal finish she could manage at the Rio Olympics five years ago.

