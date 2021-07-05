The Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Yalwaji Katagun, slumped at an official function in Bauchi State on Monday.

The Minister, who was in Bauchi to launch an empowerment programme, slumped when she tried to deliver her speech at the ceremony which had the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, in attendance, Daily Trust reports.





She has been taken to the Trauma Center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH).

“She just held her head and slumped suddenly while officials rushed her to the hospital immediately,” a witness said.

The Minister, who has been in Bauchi since Saturday, featured in a live programme on Globe FM radio on Sunday.

She had other personal engagements before the programme of Monday.

A senior government official told journalists that as soon as her condition improves, the Minister will be flown to Abuja for further medical attention.