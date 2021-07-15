Home News Africa BREAKING: Nigerian Army General Hassan Ahmed murdered in Abuja, wife abducted – bioreports Nigeria
BREAKING: Nigerian Army General Hassan Ahmed murdered in Abuja, wife abducted – bioreports Nigeria

Major General Hassan Ahmed, former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, has been assassinated in Abuja.

He was murdered Thursday night in the Abaji area of the nation’s capital. The assailants kidnapped his sister, Safina Ahmed (initially mistaken for the wife).

A source close to the family told bioreports that the siblings were coming from Okene when they were attacked.

“They opened fire on his vehicle, he died. The driver pretended to be dead from the wound he sustained, so they took the sister away”, the informant said.

bioreports further gathered that General Ahmed was exposed at the of the incident as he didn’t move with escort.

The deceased was chauffeured by his driver, Sergeant Bukar in a Toyota Hilux with a private plate number.

The body of Ahmed has been conveyed to the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Hospital in Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya recently appointed him as a Director at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu could not be reached as at press time.

Editor’s note: It was earlier reported that General Ahmed’s wife was abducted. The captive is actually his sister, Safena Ahmed.

