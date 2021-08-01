breaking:-nigeria-police-ig-suspends-abba-kyari,-panel-begins-probe

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has suspended DCP Abba Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

A statement by Force spokesman, Frank Mba said Kyari will remain out of service of the Nigeria Police Force pending the outcome of investigations.

The IGP, in his letter to the Police Service Commission, dated 31st July, 2021, noted that the suspension is in line with the internal disciplinary processes.

The suspension will help the panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against DCP Abba Kyari without interference.

The Special Investigation Panel (SIP) is headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

The SIP will undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against Kyari by the United States Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The SIP will obtain detailed representation of Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force leadership on the matter.

The IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the rule of law and assured the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as the absolute respect for Kyari’s rights and privileges.