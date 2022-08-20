Home NEWS BREAKING: NBC Revokes Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM, Others’ Licences
by News
Fatai Olamide

August 19, 2022 1:03 pm

The National Broadcasting Commission has revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst.

Bioreports gathered that the licenses were revoked over failure to renew their broadcast licences.

This was revealed by the Director General of the commission, Mallam Balarabe Shehu, who also directed its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shut down of the operation of these stations within the next 24 hours. The stations owe NBC N2.66 billion.

Details shortly………

