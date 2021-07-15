Home NEWS BREAKING: Murder of Enugu Nurse: Court acquits, discharges suspects
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: Murder of Enugu Nurse: Court acquits, discharges suspects

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-murder-of-enugu-nurse:-court-acquits,-discharges-suspects

An Enugu State High Court, on Thursday, acquitted three suspects arraigned before it over the murder of the head of nursing services at the Federal Neuropshytric Hospital Enugu, late Dr. Mrs. Maria Amadi.

bioreports recalls that three of the deceased’s colleagues were arrested and docked before the court presided over by the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Priscilla Emehelu.

They have been in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service for over two years.

The suspects included Mr. Afam Ndu, Mrs. Buzo Maduka and Mrs. Stella Achalla.

But delivering its judgement, the court held that there is no evidence linking the suspects to the murder.

The judge acquitted and discharged them on all counts.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

US Air Force to send dozens of F-22...

Analysis: Trump’s new threat

BREAKING: Bandits Kill Nigerian Army Major-General, Former Provost...

Electronic Transmission: We Must Do That Which Is...

Senate approves Buhari’s request for $8.325bn, €490m external...

Unvaccinated people in parts of China to be...

Officer killed, 3 others wounded during standoff in...

Doctor accused of plotting Haiti President’s assassination planned...

In 911 calls before NFL player’s ‘s arrest,...

Freeway shut down after truck hits a bridge,...

Leave a Reply