BREAKING: Many reportedly trapped as building collapses inside Kano GSM market

There is currently chaos at a market in Kano State following a building collapse which has reportedly trapped traders.

The building is reportedly within the popular GSM Bairut road market and is still under construction, with workers, traders and even passersby inside as at the time of the collapse.

A witness who escaped the tragedy told our correspondent that the building is a three-storey building with the first and second floors already completed and housing traders.

He said on their part over one hundred persons sell GSM phones in the building, others who sell food and those who rest under the shade of the building.

Another trader claimed there could be over one hundred persons under the rubble of the collapsed building.

Already a rescue mission is underway, with a joint team of Police, Civil Defense and other paramilitary outfits on ground.

As of the time of this report, only three people were said to have escaped unhurt.

DAILY POST cannot confirm whether any deaths have been recorded.

–