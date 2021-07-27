Some suspected Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of Monday, reportedly attacked a yet-to-be specified number of people in the Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The victims were waylaid at Opanda, in Uzo-Uwani while on their way to the market.







During the attack, some victims purportedly died in the process, bioreports reports.

It was learnt that some of the victims were injured with machetes cuts all over their bodies.

A source hinted that the victims were rushed to the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, from where they were referred to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu.

The police have yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

Few years back, Nimbo, in the same council area, suffered a similar attack, which left many dead.

