No fewer than three children in Badarawa community, Kaduna North Local Government Area have sustained varying degrees of injurie following an explosion in the area.

bioreports gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the children were playing.

Details of the incident are, however, still sketchy as at press time, but it was learnt that one of the victims lost two of his hands during the incident.

When contacted by bioreports, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident.

The PPRO told our correspondent that he is currently in the hospital where the victims are receiving treatment, saying the command had deployed personnel to the area to ascertain the “cause of the unfortunate explosion”.

“I am currently in the hospital to see the victims of the explosion. The command has also deployed personnel and some experts to the area to know the actual cause of the unfortunate incident. We will keep you posted,” he said.