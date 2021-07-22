...As LASIEC assures of credible exercise

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the local government elections, as well as councillorship officers into 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, billed for Saturday, July 24, 2021, Lagos State Government has announced seven hours restriction of movement across the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Me Gbenga Omotoso, who announced this in a statement on Thursday, explained that the restriction takes place between the hours of 8a.m and 3p.m on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

According to him, “The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councilors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.”

Omotoso, however, urged all eligible voters to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.

Meantime, barely 48 hours to the conduct of the poll, LASIEC, urged residents to shun voter apathy and come out enmasse to vote for the candidates of their choice assuring them of level playing field in a free and fare exercise.

Chairman LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Philips, (reted), made the call on Thursday, while speaking on the forthcoming council polls on a Television programme.

Phillips who noted that preparations towards the election was around 90 per cent completion, said smart card readers would be deployed for the council ooll.

She encouraged those without permanent voter card to use their temporary card, stressing that the electorate must comply with COVID-19 protocols.

The LASIEC boss assured the electorate of adequate provision of security before, during and after the council poll.

“LASIEC, the body charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive election,” Philips assured the electorate.

The retired judge stated that to ensure a free and fair exercise, July 31, 2021 was set aside for the chairmanship and councillorship re-runs particularly where the exercise might be declared inconclusive.