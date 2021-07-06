Home News Africa BREAKING: Lawan constitutes Conference Committee on PIB – The Nation Newspaper
BREAKING: Lawan constitutes Conference Committee on PIB

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday constituted the conference committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill.

The members of the conference committee include: Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi – Chairman; Senators Mohammed Sabo – North West; Albert Bassey Akpan – South South; Danjuma Goje – North East; Opeyemi Bamidele – South West; Stella Oduah – South East; Gabriel Suswam – North Central.

Lawan charged members of the conference committee to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to enable the National Assembly harmonise its resolutions on the PIB and come up with a final Bill for transmission to the Executive arm of government.

Lawan said, “The conference committee will meet with our counterparts in the House, the House will also announce the composition of the conference committee, and we hope that they will swing into action immediately, so that we are able to have the final document of the PIB which we will transmit for the presidential assent.

“So, we expect our delegation here under the leadership of the Senate Leader to engage with our colleagues in the House of Representatives.”

