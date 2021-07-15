The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to thwart plans by a non-government organisation, Yoruba Appraisal Forum, to embark on another rally slated for Friday at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, titled, ‘Re: Yoruba Appraisal Forum’s Rally: Police Ban Rally, Warn Organizers To Steer Clear Of Lagos’.

It partly read, “The Command strongly warns against any rally or mass gathering in any part of Lagos State, as such will be tantamount to jeopardising the security system of the state at this moment and expose the participants of the proposed rally and innocent people of Lagos State to avoidable security infraction, traffic problem, health hazard and other social/economic vices.

“The Police and other security agencies in the state have been on red alert to prevent any unlawful rally and lawlessness in any part of the state, while parentS and guardians are urged to warn their children and wards not to involve themselves in any such activity which may portend danger to the state.

“It is pertinent to reassure the general public that, in as much as the Nigeria Police is mindful of total respect for people’s rights and dignity, the Command will not tolerate any act capable of causing breakdown of law and order in Lagos State.”

“The ugly incident recorded at the Oodua Republic Rally of 3rd July, 2021, at the same area of Ojota, Lagos State, is still fresh in our memories, let alone the massive destruction of lives and properties experienced during the October 2020 #Endsars violent protest in Lagos State,” the statement added.

Recall that Yoruba nation agitators held a rally at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park on July 3, 2021, despite repeated warnings by the police. One life was lost while scores of others were arrested and detained by the Command.