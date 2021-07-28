Forty-seven out of the 48 protesters arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force for holding Yoruba Nation Rally in Lagos on July 3, 2021 have been released.

The police in Lagos, which had warned the agitators against holding any rally in the state, clamped down on them and arrested some of them.







A 14-year-old girl, Jumoke Oyeleke, was also allegedly killed a stray bullet from a police gun.

However, on Tuesday, 47 out of the 48 agitators arrested by the police released after meeting their bail conditions, Bioreports News reports.

A Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State had on July 19 granted bail to all the agitators, except one of them, Tajudeen Bakare, who was accused of killing the minor.

A motion for their bail application was filed by human rights lawyers led by Olasupo Ojo and Oladapo Kayode.

The court had ruled that one of their sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy with proof of tax payment.

The names of the released agitators include Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal, Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, and Oluwafemi Adeleye.

Others include Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, and Ogundile Dare.

Communications Manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, confirmed their release.

“This is to inform the general public that 47 out of the 48 protesters arrested by the Nigerian Police during the Yoruba Nation Rally held July 3rd, 2021 have been released from detention after meeting their bail conditions,” Adeleye said.