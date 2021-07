The treasurer of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sumbo Ajose, is dead.

She reportedly died in the United States of America on Tuesday, 13th July, 2021.



File Photo







According to information, she had been battling for her life with an undisclosed illness for a while and was on a sickbed receiving treatment when she gave up the ghost.

The Party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, confirmed the death, describing it as “sad and unfortunate.”