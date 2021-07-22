Home News Africa BREAKING: Lagos announces restriction for council poll – The Nation Newspaper
By Alao Abiodun

Lagos State has announced restriction of movement from 8:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday for the local government elections.

The Nation reports the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) will conduct elections in the 20 LGAs, 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, explained: “The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.

“All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.”

