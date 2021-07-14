Home News Africa BREAKING: Katsina police close roads ahead of Buhari’s visit – bioreports Nigeria
BREAKING: Katsina police close roads ahead of Buhari's visit – bioreports Nigeria

The Katsina Police Command on Wednesday said it is closing some highways ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on Thursday.

According to a statement made available to bioreports by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, the move is part of security measures to ensure the safety of the president.

The statement read, “The Katsina State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will arrive Katsina on 15th July, 2021 for the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project and newly built Tsaskiya road, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to announce the temporary closure of Dutsinma–Kankara road, Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road and other adjoining roads to the venue of the two events on 15th July, 2021 from 13:00hrs – 18:00hrs.

“Members of the public, especially commuters, herders, pedestrians and cyclists are hereby directed to use alternative roads. “

