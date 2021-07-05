Kano State House of Assembly, on Monday, imposed one month suspension on the embattled Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, for rejecting an accountant deployed to the agency from the office of the State Accountant General.

Rimin Gado’s immediate suspension was sequel to a letter of complaint against him, forwarded to the House by the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The letter disclosed that the Chairman appointed a grade level 4 officer, as an Accountant of the Commission, which is at variance, with the state law.

There had been a plot to relieve the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado.

“There is actually a plot, with the governor, as the arrowhead, to remove Muhuyi. Although, the governor did not specifically outline Muhuyi’s offence, but just want him out of that office.

“You know it is the governor’s usual antics of pushing the legislature to shield him from the bullet. Remember, he did the same when he wanted to get rid of his former Deputy, Professor Hafiz Abubakar and the immediate-past Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II,” said a legislator, who is familiar with the plot.

The Majority leader of the House, Alhaji Labaran Madari, mandated the House to refer the issue to the House Committee on Anti-corruption for investigation and action.

The House directed the committee to report back within two weeks of commencing investigations.