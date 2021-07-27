BREAKING: Kaduna First Class Monarch Kidnapped – LEADERSHIP NEWS

A first class traditional ruler in Southern Kaduna, Kpop Ham, Dr. Danladi Gyet Maude, who is the paramount ruler of the Jaba people has been abducted.

The abductors were yet to make any contact with the family, but the Member representing Jaba constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Samson Monday Dikko, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP on Monday.

According to him, the monarch, who is over 85 years, was abducted on his farm at Tatara village in Nasarawa State around 2pm.

The lawmaker called on the State Government and security operatives to immediately swing into action and ensure the safe rescue of the monarch.

“The paramount Chief has been a peace maker, who is dedicated to serving his people,” Dikko said, adding that, that was why Jaba has never experience any conflict.

He, however, urged the people of Jaba to remain calm and wait for the government action in rescuing their paramount ruler.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna State Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, said the command was in touch with the Nasarawa State Police Command on the matter.