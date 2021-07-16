Home POLITICS BREAKING: INEC releases list of Amabra guber candidates, excludes Ozigbo, Soludo
POLITICS

BREAKING: INEC releases list of Amabra guber candidates, excludes Ozigbo, Soludo

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-inec-releases-list-of-amabra-guber-candidates,-excludes-ozigbo,-soludo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has left out the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, on the list of cleared candidates for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The commission also excluded the factional candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo, from the list.

INEC, in a statement by Festus Okoye, its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, cited Court Order for the exclusion of Ozigbo.

Recall that Soludo had emerged the winner of the APGA faction loyal to Governor Willie Obiano.

However, INEC cleared the candidate of the other APGA faction, Chukwuma Micheal Umeoji, for the governorship election, leaving the fate of Soludo hanging.

More to follow…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Full list of the candidates INEC cleared for...

Uzodinma’s claim to have recovered 43 oil wells...

Gaetz campaign paying former Epstein lawyer amid sex...

AOC’s Cuba tweet draws fiery response from Florida...

You added insult to injury – PDP carpets...

What Iowa’s evangelical voters want for 2024

Hunter Biden’s prosecutor rejected moves that would have...

2023: Northern lawmakers reveal which region should produce...

Abia’s Ikpeazu reaffirms loyalty to PDP, dismisses alleged...

The Warthog and the senator: The politics of...

Leave a Reply