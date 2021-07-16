Home News Africa BREAKING: INEC releases list of Amabra guber candidates, excludes Ozigbo, Soludo – bioreports Nigeria
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has left out the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Valentine Ozigbo, on the list of cleared candidates for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The commission also excluded the factional candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo, from the list.

INEC, in a statement by Festus Okoye, its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, cited Court Order for the exclusion of Ozigbo.

Recall that Soludo had emerged the winner of the APGA faction loyal to Governor Willie Obiano.

However, INEC cleared the candidate of the other APGA faction, Chukwuma Micheal Umeoji, for the governorship election, leaving the fate of Soludo hanging.

More to follow…

