Home NEWS BREAKING: INEC Announces Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun Guber Poll
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: INEC Announces Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun Guber Poll

by News
0 views
breaking:-inec-announces-ademola-adeleke-winner-of-osun-guber-poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ademola Adeleke the candidate of the People Democratic party PDP in the State’s governorship election, winner of the exercise. Professor Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, announced the result on Sunday morning at the INEC office in Osogbo, the State capital. Details shortly…..

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Ademola Adeleke the candidate of the People Democratic party PDP in the State’s governorship election, winner of the exercise.

Professor Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, announced the result on Sunday morning at the INEC office in Osogbo, the State capital.

Details shortly…..

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

IGNORE UNAUTHORIZED MESSAGE POSTED ON OGBENI AREGBESOLA’S SOCIAL...

{FLASH} OsunDecides’22: PDP’s Adeleke Wins 17 Local Governments

Tambuwal’s adviser Gidado dumps PDP for APC

Mixed reactions trail Adeleke’s emergence as governor-elect

Osun people reclaimed PDP, Adeleke’s stolen mandate –...

BREAKING: ASUU: NLC to embark on national protest...

Osun Decides: Adeleke speaks on victory, tells residents...

Osun people have spoken, Nigerians will speak in...

Osun: We’ve sent clear message to Nigerians ahead...

Osun election: Oyetola silent as Adeleke wins, Tinubu...

Leave a Reply