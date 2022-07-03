Home NEWS BREAKING: IGP Transfers Osun CP, Olokode
BREAKING: IGP Transfers Osun CP, Olokode

by News
breaking:-igp-transfers-osun-cp,-olokode

Barring any last-minute change, there is a strong indication that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode from the state.

It was gathered that the police boss, after several petitions from different quarters on the alleged ineptitude and lack of proper coordination on the part of the Osun Commissioner to properly coordinate his men in the state, took the decision over the weekend.

Details shortly…

