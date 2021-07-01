Home News Africa BREAKING: Igboho’s residence attacked 72 hours to Lagos Yoruba Nation rally – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

BREAKING: Igboho’s residence attacked 72 hours to Lagos Yoruba Nation rally – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-igboho’s-residence-attacked-72-hours-to-lagos-yoruba-nation-rally-–-the-nation-newspaper

By Alao Abiodun

The Soka Ibadan residence of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho was raided in the early hours of Thursday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30am.

The media page of Igboho’s spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki, in a live feed monitored by The Nation, alleged some men adorning military uniforms carried out the attack

It was observed Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.

Bullet holes were found in cars parked in the premises while blood stains were seen at the premises.

It was also alleged that some persons in the house including a close ally of Igboho identified as ‘Lady K’, were whisked away.

It was learnt Igboho was not at home during the attack while some alleged he ‘mysteriously’ disappeared.

Oyo Police Command was yet to confirm the attack.

Details shortly…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Northern govs responsible for insecurity — Arewa Forum...

– The Tricky Trial of Nnamdi KanuTHISDAYLIVE –...

Nigerians are to blame for injustices, not ethnicity,...

PIB: Senate summons NNPC’s GMD Kyari – The...

FG’s Metering Scheme: EEDC cautions against patronizing fraudsters

Man City to get £10m from Sancho’s transfer...

Sharia: Kano Hisbah bans use of mannequins by...

BBNaija reunion: Lockdown housemates were threatened by my...

Nnamdi Kanu: Situation report from IPOB leader’s Afaraukwu...

Ogun govt denies spending local govt funds

Leave a Reply