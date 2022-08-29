BREAKING: Ibrahim Shekarau officially defects to PDP in Kano, meets Atiku

A former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau has officially returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Shekarau returned to the PDP from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, on Monday in Kano State.

The former Senator was received by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and members of the National Working Committee, NWC.

Shekarau left the NNPP two months after joining from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shekarau, the lawmaker representing Kano Central, was a former Nigerian minister of education and two-term Governor of Kano.

He was one of the candidates who aspired to become president in the Nigeria general elections of 2011.