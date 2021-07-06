Home NEWS BREAKING: Hoodlums, security operatives in gun duel in Apapa, Lagos
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: Hoodlums, security operatives in gun duel in Apapa, Lagos

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-hoodlums,-security-operatives-in-gun-duel-in-apapa,-lagos

Hoodlums, also called area boys, are currently in a gun battle with the a joint security team at Apapa in Lagos State.

bioreports gathered that the incident was due to illegal activities of the hoodlums in the area.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to newsmen in the area said the joint security team arrived at Tin-Can’s first gate axis of the Mile 2-Apapa expressway to dislodge miscreants allegedly responsible for criminal activities in the area.

According to reports, the joint security team is made up of the Police, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) and soldiers.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as at press time as the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi failed to take calls made to his telephone.

More to follow….

Unknown gunmen killed in Imo gun battle

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2021 world passports: Japan retains lead, Nigeria drops...

I can’t finish Rivers work in 40 years...

Polo Avenue collaborates with Anna Karin Karlsson on...

Suspected herders cut Taraba village head into pieces,...

BREAKING: Four PDP Reps defect to APC –...

Troops Capture Boko Haram Logistics Suppliers, Recover Items...

PIB: North constituting threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence...

I didn’t author derogatory post on Igbo, Hausa,...

2023 Presidency: Northern elders knock Southern governors over...

2023 Presidency: Afenifere Backs Southern Governors Forum

Leave a Reply