BREAKING: Gunmen abduct one in Osun community – The Nation Newspaper

News Africa

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked a Fulani settlement at Papa area along Ekan/Omu-Aran road in Ora-Igbomina, Osun State and kidnapped one person, The Nation has learnt.

It was gathered the gunmen, numbering three, arrived at the settlement in Ora-Igbomina in Ifedayo Local Government Area around 8 PM and shoot severally to scare residents.

It was learnt the residence of one Alhaji Fulani was attacked and her daughter abducted in the process.

A resident of the community told The Nation police have arrived at the scene of abduction to rescue the victim.

Osun Police spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, did not respond to calls and SMS as at the time of filing this report.

Details shortly…

