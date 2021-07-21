Gunmen have again abducted the 80-year-old mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Madam Betinah Benson.

The Bioreports News learnt that Konbowei Benson’s mother was kidnapped for the second time in eight years on Tuesday night at her residence in the Old Assembly Quarters, Yenagoa.

Her abductors were said to have been dressed in military camouflage.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident in a statement titled, ‘Kidnap of Madam Betinah Benson.’

Butswat said the victim was abducted at 11pm and taken to an unknown place by her assailants.

He said, “Madam Betinah Benson, 80 years, was kidnapped on 20th July 2021, at about 2300 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa.

“The kidnappers, who were dressed in military camouflage, stormed the residence and kidnapped the victim to an unknown destination.”

Butswat said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli, and other detectives had visited scene of Madam Benson’s abduction.

The statement added that the command had launched a manhunt for the rescue of the octogenarian.

It is the second time in eight years that the mother of the former Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly would be kidnapped.

In January 13, 2013, a gang of gunmen abducted Benson’s mother at her residence in their village, Korokorosei, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Also, in May 2014, the SSG’s mother-in-law, Madama Ogboro Orumo Dark, aged 86, was kidnapped at her residence in Seibiri compound, also in coastal Korokorosei.