breaking:-gov.-wike-lifts-night-curfew-on-rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lifted the night curfew imposed on the state.

The Governor made the announcement in a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday.

Governor Wike said the decision to lift the night curfew followed a “measurable improvement in the security situation of the state since the curfew was imposed on April 28.”

According to the governor, the government understands the negative impact of the curfew particularly on business and economic well being of the state but explained that “our primary concerns were and still remain the security of the state and no sacrifice of price can be said to be too much to endure for the preservation of lives and property.”

“As we have severally stated, the curfew is not going to last a day beyond necessary.”

“Consequently, sequel to the measurable improvement in the security situation of the state as well as our neighbouring states, we have decided to lift the curfew from tomorrow July 7, 2021.”

The governor also thanked Rivers people for their understanding throughout the curfew period.

