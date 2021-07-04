No fewer than 10 persons have been crushed to death at Bode market, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that scores were also injured during the incident.

An eyewitness said that the driver lost control of the vehicle around Idi Arere area and struggled with it until it got to Bode market, where the unfortunate incident happened.

The state’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Uche Chukwurah, could not be reached as at press time.

But following fear of possible explosion, fire fighters have arrived in the area to ensure the safety of residents while the vehicle is being evacuated.