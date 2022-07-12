Home NEWS BREAKING: Funke Akindele named PDP Lagos deputy gov candidate
Lagos State Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has officially announce and present on Tuesday, the Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as running mate for the coming 2023 election.

Akindele, from Ikorodu division was said to be on top of the list which comprises of other four names as potential running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Jandor.

Two of the shortlisted candidates – Rhodes-Vivour and Kolawole – are from Lagos West, the same senatorial district with Jandor, hence, negatively affecting reducing their chances.

