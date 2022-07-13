breaking:-funke-akindele-confirms-she’s-lagos-pdp-gov-candidate’s-running-mate

Actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has confirmed that she is the running mate to Olajide Adediran,the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State.

This was revealed in a video she posted on Tuesday, on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.”

Meanwhile, when she said her name at the end of the video, the Ikorodu-born indigene of Lagos didn’t include her husband’s name, Bello.

Credit: Instagram | funkejenifaakindele