breaking:-four-reps-dump-pdp-for-apc

Four members of the House of Representatives, who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from Zamfara State on Tuesday defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

They are Bello Hassan Shinkafi, Ahmed Bakura, Ahmed Shehu and Suleiman Gumi.

The lawmakers cited the crisis within the PDP for their action.

In a letter signed by Rep. Suleiman Gumi and read at plenary, they said they were leaving the opposition party because of the crisis which led to dissolution of the state chapter by the national leadership of the party.

This comes after Governor of the State, Bello Matawalle, also moved to the APC.

More to follow..

