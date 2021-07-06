Four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

They are Bello Shinkafi of the Shinkafi/Zurmi Federal Constituency; Ahmed Bakura, Bakura/Maradun; Ahmed Shehu, Bungudu/Maru; and Suleiman Gummi, Gummi/Bukkuyum.

The members officially announced their defection at the plenary on Tuesday.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, read their letters of defection at the opening of the session.

Sani Dan-Galadima had earlier on Wednesday declared his defection in the chamber.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State had formally announced his defection to the PDP to the APC in Gusau, the state capital, on Tuesday last week, along with members of the federal and state legislatures.

All the 24 members of the state House of Assembly, all the three senators and six out of the seven members of the House had followed the governor to the ruling party.

However, the Deputy Governor, Aliyu Gusau; and a member of the House representing Anka/Talata-Mafara Federal Constituency, Kabiru Mafara, have remained in the PDP.

The lawmaker representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District, Senator Hassan Gusau, had on Tuesday last week announced his resignation from the PDP in plenary.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read Gusau’s letter informing his colleagues of his action at the plenary.