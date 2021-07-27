A former Director-General with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Engr Fidelis Onyeyiri, is dead, The Bioreports News has learnt.

The ex-NCAA boss, who was born on July 29, 1948, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Onyeyiri, a native of Imo State, died four days to his 73rd birthday.

He was NCAA director-general from 2003 to 2005.

NCAA Spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the death of the ex-DG to The Bioreports News on Tuesday and prayed for God to console the family of the deceased.

He also said Onyeyiri’s family will decide the burial arrangement.

Recall that a former NCAA DG, Capt. Muhtar Usman, died in December 2020.

Usman, who was NCAA boss between October 2014 and October 2019, had died at the age of 63.