Home NEWS BREAKING: Explosion reportedly rocks Kogi govt office
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: Explosion reportedly rocks Kogi govt office

by News
7 views
breaking:-explosion-reportedly-rocks-kogi-govt-office

There was anxiety in parts of Lokoja, Kogi State on Tuesday following a loud explosion heard on the premises housing the office of the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade.

bioreports gathered the incident occurred early hours of Tuesday.

Efforts by our correspondent to reach the Kogi State Police Command failed as the command’s spokesman, Williams Ovye Aya could not take his calls and failed to respond to text messages forwarded to him.

There have been several incidents of bomb blasts in the state.

Recall that on June 3, a bomb blast in the Idoji area of Okene Local Government Area of the state killed a resident and injured others.

More to follow ……

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria must not go down – Enenche, Peter...

What Peter Obi, Okowa’s wife said at Pastor...

Delta: Dafinone joins Okpe monarch in 16th coronation...

Troops neutralize 60 terrorists, arrest 120, rescue 3...

Buhari may be in covenant with his appointees...

Man City vs Liverpool: Guardiola, Klopp battle for...

Transfer: Barcelona president, Laporta speaks on signing two...

Transfer: Barcelona speaks on offering Jong to Chelsea,...

APC Senator, Abbo backs move to impeach Buhari,...

24 hours to end of PVC registration, Abuja...

Leave a Reply