Esther Benyeogo has emerged as the winner of The Voice Nigeria 2021.

This was announced at the Grand Finale, which aired live on African Magic and other platforms.

Esther battled against three other top finalists, coming out victorious and grabbing the N10 million cash, a car, and a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

The six talents who battled for the coveted prize are Naomi Mac, Esther, Dapo, Kitah, Kpee and Eazzie who scaled through to the final stage out of the 25 talents who started the contest.

The coaches in the musical contest include popular artistes: Falz, Yemi Alade, Waje and Dare.

The top three for the show was Esther and Kpee in Team Dare and Eazzie in Team Waje.

However, Esther sang her way to the top and with support from fans, she emerged victorious.

The show, which started three months ago, saw electrifying musical performances from the contestants, and a blend of rigorous musical training and pure entertainment.