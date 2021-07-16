…holds press conference on electronic transmission of election results
By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja
The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has walked out of the Committee of the Whole considering the report of the Electoral Bill.
The walk-out was a result of Deputy Speaker, Wase’s insistence that clause 52(2) cannot be debated again.
The caucus is currently briefing the Press on the electronic transmission of election results.
