…holds press conference on electronic transmission of election results

Reps pass Bill to compel President, govs to appoint disabled persons as Ministers, commissioners

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has walked out of the Committee of the Whole considering the report of the Electoral Bill.

The walk-out was a result of Deputy Speaker, Wase’s insistence that clause 52(2) cannot be debated again.

The caucus is currently briefing the Press on the electronic transmission of election results.

