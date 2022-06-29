breaking:-ekweremadu:-senate-to-send-delegation-to-london

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday disclosed that it would send a high-powered delegation to meet with Senator Ike Ekweremadu in London, United Kingdom.

bioreports recalls that Ike Ekweremadu, who was the former Deputy Senate President, was detained alongside his wife over alleged “organ harvesting” in the United Kingdom.

The Senate’s decision was after they met behind closed doors for two hours on Wednesday.

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan commended defence lawyers to Senator Ekweremadu and his wife, who he said were working hard to get them out of detention.

He disclosed that he met with the British High Commissioner who briefed him on progress of the case as well as details of what transpired

Lawan added that the Senate delegation would include the members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“The Senate delegation will include members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs who shall travel out in two days time”, Lawan said.