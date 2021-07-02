Home NEWS BREAKING: DSS approves Nnamdi Kanu’s meeting with his lawyer
BREAKING: DSS approves Nnamdi Kanu's meeting with his lawyer

The Department of State Security Service has agreed to allow the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to meet with his lawyers.

This was disclosed by Nnamdi Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor through his Twitter handle on Friday.

“Update, Thankfully Our effort is yielding the desired result, We have just received a communication approving Our visit to Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Shall keep the World posted on the outcome, immediately after the meeting, later in the Day. God is with Us,” Ejiofor tweeted.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Nigerian Secret Police since he was arrested and repatriated from Kenya to Nigeria on Sunday to face trial after jumping bail in 2017 for charges bothering on terrorism, treasonable felony, illegal possession of arms among others, levied against him.

The IPOB leader has been scheduled to appear before the Abuja Federal High Court for the continuation of his trial from the 26-27 July 2021.

