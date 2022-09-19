Breaking down the handful of teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff

The Daily Beast

King Charles Told Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s Death Five Minutes Before Official AnnouncementMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was only told of the queen’s death by his father King Charles five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.Victoria Ward, the respected royal correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, made the astonishing claim Sunday, amid a deepening sense that relations and trust between Harry and the Windsors

Duke and Duchess of Sussex find ‘new role’ is to be left in the coldWhen they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal family in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dreamed of a “progressive new role” within the monarchy that would see them “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”.

Trump’s favorability rating drops to new low: pollFormer President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months. A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability…

24-Year-Old Prodigy Kalani David Suffers Fatal Seizure While SurfingDamien Poullenot/Getty ImagesKalani David, a rising star in the surfing and skating worlds, died in Costa Rica on Saturday after suffering a seizure while riding the waves. He was 24.The news was first reported by The Inertia. It was seemingly confirmed by David’s younger brother, Keoni, who posted to his Instagram story: “You are the best brother I could ever ask for. I will miss you Kalani.”Born and raised on Oahu’s North Shore in Hawaii, David was born with a surfboard in one hand and a skate

