breaking-down-the-cal-coaching-staff:-peter-sirmon

With fall camp fast approaching, we’re putting together breakdowns of every coach on Cal’s coaching staff. We’re continuing with a look at Peter Sirmon, who took over as the Bears defensive coordinator in 2020, after holding the co-coordinator title for two seasons.

One piece of history is that Sirmon, like Justin Wilcox, played quarterback in high school, and had an offer on the table to play quarterback for Washington State. The Walla Walla, Washington native instead went to play linebacker at Oregon, having been recruited by former Cal offensive line coach Steve Greatwood.

Here’s what Sirmon told Golden Bear Report about his recruiting process last April:

“It really came down to three places to go, Washington State, Oregon State and Oregon, for me at that time, that was the best fit. I really didn’t know much about it. Steve Greatwood recruited me and I went on a visit, that must have been prior to their Rose Bowl, in December. He called me later in December, and said ‘Hey, we’re bringing in some more kids this week, we’re going to offer another linebacker, if you’re not going to take it we’re going to offer somebody else.’ I remember pausing for three or four seconds and saying ‘I’ll commit.’

He says ‘what?”

‘I’ll commit, I’d like to do that’

He says ‘that’s great news, I’m gonna go tell coach Brooks, he’s gonna call you all fired up, so hang tight there.’

I said okay, so we hung up. Rich Brooks never called, and I never expected him to call, but now, I would think that if a player committed and didn’t get some text message or something, it might be taken the wrong way. At that time, I was just happy I had somewhere to go.”

An even stranger coda to this story is that Sirmon, had he chosen to go the quarterback route at Washington State, would’ve followed one of his neighbors growing up, that being former Cougar and longtime NFL QB Drew Bledsoe (a native of Walla Walla). Instead, Sirmon ended up in a pseudo-feud with Washington State QB Ryan Leaf, per a story from the Lewiston Tribune:

During a win against the Ducks in Eugene, Ore., that fueled the Cougars’ march to the 1998 Rose Bowl, Leaf completed a 38-yard pass to a diving Shawn McWashington, then moments later launched into a heated exchange with Sirmon.

“Peter Sirmon, the Ducks’ star linebacker, was particularly peeved at me, saying he expected cheap shots from me,” Leaf wrote in his memoir, “596 Switch” a few years ago. “As a quarterback, I have to say it’s not easy to get in on the dirty side of our business. And that day against the Ducks I don’t recall doing anything outside the rule book. My guess was that Peter may have been carrying a little bitterness around in his back pocket from the year before.

“In that Cougar-Duck game, which we also won, I saw him put a blatant cheap shot on Chris Jackson after a touchdown by Michael Black. As I ran down the field to celebrate the score, I angled toward Sirmon and gave him a drive-by forearm to the back that must have at least sent a few snot bubbles out the other side.”

The passage echoes Leaf’s public comments at the time — and those of Sirmon, who said the WSU quarterback “gets his cheap shots in. That’s what you expect from Leaf. There were a lot of great athletes who can handle themselves well, but he isn’t one of them.”