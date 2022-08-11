Home NEWS BREAKING: Court Remands Rasheed Oko-ilu In Ilesa Prison
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: Court Remands Rasheed Oko-ilu In Ilesa Prison

by News
0 views
breaking:-court-remands-rasheed-oko-ilu-in-ilesa-prison

Osun State magistrate court has remanded notorious cultist, Rasheed Hammed, popularly known as Oko-ilu who has been terrorising Ede in Ilesa correctional center.

Bioreports recalls that police had arrested Rasheed last Saturday after three months of being declared wanted for committing various capital offenses.

Oko-ilu was arrigned on Wednesday, afternoon at a chief magistrate court in Osogbo.

Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara said after reading the charged sheet, there was no need for any to take any plea.

He then ordered that Rasheed be remanded in Ilesa correctional service and adjourned the case till October 7, 2022.

Details shortly…..

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Osun-Osogbo Festival: NSCDC Assures Adequate Security   

July 16: Oyetola, Famodun Cheaply Delivered Victory To...

Osun Students Protest, Lock School Gate

Journalist John Chiahemen is dead

Ilorin court remands 31-year-old man over alleged N3.3m...

Jealous husband who strangled his wife and drank...

Transfer: Dessers ready for new challenge at Genk

Transfer: Absolutely embarrassing for Man United – Neville...

Transfer: He’s top class player, scores goals for...

Osun: APC cries out over alleged move by...

Leave a Reply