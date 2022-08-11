breaking:-court-remands-rasheed-oko-ilu-in-ilesa-prison

Osun State magistrate court has remanded notorious cultist, Rasheed Hammed, popularly known as Oko-ilu who has been terrorising Ede in Ilesa correctional center.

Bioreports recalls that police had arrested Rasheed last Saturday after three months of being declared wanted for committing various capital offenses.

Oko-ilu was arrigned on Wednesday, afternoon at a chief magistrate court in Osogbo.

Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara said after reading the charged sheet, there was no need for any to take any plea.

He then ordered that Rasheed be remanded in Ilesa correctional service and adjourned the case till October 7, 2022.

Details shortly…..