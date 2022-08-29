BREAKING: Court dismisses FG’s suit seeking Abba Kyari’s extradition to US

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit instituted by the Federal Government seeking to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, Abba Kyari to the United States of America.

The judge, in a judgment on Monday, held that the extradition request filed by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, on behalf of the Federal Government lacked merit and is liable to dismissal.

The Federal Government fiiled the extradition charges against Kyari to pave way for his extradition to America to answer fraud allegations.

Justice Ekwo, however, held that the Federal Government has no basis to file the extradition request having put Abba Kyari on trial in Nigeria in relation to the allegations against him in America.

