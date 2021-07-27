Home Business BREAKING: CBN stops forex sales to Bureau De Change operators, retains lending rate – bioreports
Business

BREAKING: CBN stops forex sales to Bureau De Change operators, retains lending rate – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-cbn-stops-forex-sales-to-bureau-de-change-operators,-retains-lending-rate-–-bioreports

CBN

CBN Governor Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria has stopped the sales of forex to the Bureau De Change operators in the country with immediate effect.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this after the Monetary Policy Committee two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The MPC also retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent at the end of the meeting.

It also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio at 27.5 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

Announcing the committee’s decision, Emefiele said, “The MPC made the decision to hold all parameters constant. The committee thought by unanimous vote to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent.

“In summary, MPC voted as follows, one, retain MPR at 11.5 per cent; retain the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 per cent; and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.”

Speaking on the the decision to stop forex sales to the BDCs, he said, the MPC noted with disappointment and great concerns that the BDCs had defeated their purpose of existence to provide forex to retail user, but instead, they had become wholesale and illegal dealers.

The BDCs, he observed had continued to make huge profits while Nigerians suffered in pain.

He said the commercial banks would be monitored to provide forex for the .imate use of Nigerians.

“The Central Bank will henceforth discontinue the sale of forex to Bureau de Change operators,” Emefiele said.




0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

N69 billion Debt: Amcon takes over Nicon Insurance,...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: UPS, Moderna,...

Tether, Facebook Coin Spur Worry at Yellen’s Closed-Door...

Why Helix Energy Solutions Stock Tanked 10% at...

Worldwide Rail Freight Industry to 2030 – Players...

No-code Bubble raises $100M to make technical co-founders...

Aussie Dips ahead of Australian CPI – Action...

Biden should extend student loan payment pause and...

Texas GOP House speaker issues arrest warrant for...

Lloyd Austin issues warning to China over Taiwan

Leave a Reply