BREAKING: Buhari signs N982.7bn supplementary budget into law – The Nation Newspaper

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N982,729,695,343 into an Act.

This was disclosed to State House Correspondents by Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matter (House of Representatives), Umar Ibrahim el-Yakub.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: BREAKING: Buhari off to London for official/medical engagements

According to the el-Yakub, the newly signed Act will largely focus on funding security and health concerns.

Details shortly …