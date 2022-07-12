breaking:-buhari-begs-asuu-to-suspend-strike

President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reconsider its position on the prolonged strike, expressing worry that the hiatus will have generational consequences on families, the educational system and future development of the country.

The President, who received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), legislators and political leaders at his residence on Sallah homage, said the strike had already taken a toll on the psychology of parents, students and other stakeholders, throwing up many moral issues that already begging for attention.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted that the future of the country rests on the quality of educational institutions and education, while assuring that the government understands their position, and negotiations should continue, with students in lecture halls.

“We hope that ASUU will sympathise with the people on the prolonged strike. Truly, enough is enough for keeping students at home. Don’t hurt the next generation for goodness sake,” he said.

The President called on all well meaning Nigerians, particularly those close to the leaders and members of the association, to intervene in persuading the lecturers to reconsider their position, and the ripple effect on an entire generation and the nation.

President Buhari said students from Nigerian universities will be faced with the challenge of competing with others in a highly connected and technology-driven work space, and keeping them at home only deprives them of time, skill and opportunities to be relevant on the global stage.

“Colonial type education was geared towards producing workers in government. Those jobs are no longer there. Our young people should get education to prepare them for self-employment. Now education is for the sake of education.

“Through technology we are much more efficient. We should encourage our children to get education, not only to look for government jobs,” he added.

President Buhari said resources should be channeled more into building infrastructure and operations of the health and educational sector, not to expand the bureaucracy to create job opportunities.

“By this time next year, I would have made the most out of the two terms, and the remaining months I will do my best,” the President noted.

President Buhari urged those in political positions and places of privilege to be mindful in helping the many Nigerians that were looking for opportunities.

“If you are greedy, you won’t look around to see what is happening with those who are less endowed,’’ he said.

The President told the governors and political leaders that he had not been to his house in Daura for close to a year due to the demands of office.

“The observation that I abandoned my base was made by the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, at the eid prayer ground. He held the microphone and told everyone that the last time I was in Daura was during the Eid-el-Kabir of 2021,” he added.