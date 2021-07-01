breaking:-bryson-dechambeau’s-caddie-quits-ahead-of-rocket-mortgage-classic

DETROIT – Bryson DeChambeau will have a different caddie on the bag this week – and not by choice.

PGA Tour caddie Tim Tucker reportedly has quit working for DeChambeau, the World No. 6 golfer, ahead of his title defense at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tucker caddied for DeChambeau in the practice rounds this week, including yesterday’s pro-am.

Tucker has been on the bag for DeChambeau for all of his eight PGA Tour victories, including the 2020 U.S. Open. DeChambeau went through a slew of caddies early in his career before settling on Tucker in 2018.

DeChambeau’s agent told Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner, “In any relationship, they run their course, and that’s what happened here.”

Cobra equipment representative Ben Schomin confirmed to Golfweek that he will serve as DeChambeau’s caddie this week. Schomin’s only previous caddying experience on the PGA Tour was for former Golf Channel personality Holly Sonders.

DeChambeau is scheduled to tee off at 1:10 p.m., in one of the featured groups. Play is currently suspended at the Rocket Mortgage Classic due to inclement weather.

The news of Tucker parting ways with DeChambeau was first reported by No Laying Up.

