breaking:-benin-republic-files-fresh-charges-against-sunday-igboho

Benin Republic has filed fresh charges against Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was arrested at the Cotonou Airport in the country last Monday.

Ibrahim Salami, one of the lawyers representing Igboho, confirmed the new charges after Monday’s hearing, after which Igboho was ordered to remain in custody.

Before the hearing, Salami had said they were expecting extradition charges from the Nigerian government against the activist.

However, he has now disclosed Igboho is facing fresh charges.

These charges include illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

Salami had expected that Igboho would be freed on Monday, as the Federal Government of Nigeria had yet to file formal extradition charges against Igboho.

He explained that the previous allegations that warranted placing Igboho on a watchlist had successfully been tackled during the hearing.