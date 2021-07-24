Home News Africa BREAKING: Bandits Sack Kaduna Police Station, Kill Officer In Attempt To Free Detainees – bioreports.com
BREAKING: Bandits Sack Kaduna Police Station, Kill Officer In Attempt To Free Detainees – bioreports.com

Suspected bandits have invaded a police station in Marraraban — Jos village in Kaduna State leaving a police officer dead.

It was gathered that the bandits attacked the station on Saturday in an attempt to release their detained colleagues.

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, disclosed this in a tweet on his Twitter account.

He wrote, “Bandits raided a police formation in Marraraban-Jos village in the Outskirts of Kaduna in an attempt to free their detained men and they killed a police officer in Kundun-Zungeru, Niger State, the birthplace of the late President (Nnamdi) Azikiwe. The bandits and the police are battling.”

As of the time of filing this report, the bandits and police officers are still involved in a gun battle.

